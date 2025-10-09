Anupam Kher: Sometimes, you should remind yourself, others of your abilities

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a collage of three distinct characters RabindranathTagore, Mahatma Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, proving his acting prowess.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome collage featuring pictures of RabindranathTagore, Mahatma Gandhi and Manmohan Singh he has played on screen.

“Three Characters- One Actor! Teen kirdar – ek kalakar!! Kabhi kabhi khud ko aur kuch doosre logon ko bhi apni kabilit ka ehsaas karate rehna chahiye! Achha lagta hai! Jai ho! (Three characters – one artist!! Sometimes, you should remind yourself and others of your abilities! Feels really good! Hail to that!).”

Anupam played Tagore in his 538rd film titled Agniyug: The Fire, directed by Biswajit Chatterjee. He then went on to essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi in 2025 film The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

It was in the 2019 film “The Accidental Prime Minister” directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, where Anupam played the titular role of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

Meanwhile, Anupam’s “Tanvi The Great” re-released in theatres recently. He shared a video talking about second chances and revealed that he was almost replaced by actor Sanjeev Kumar.

“Namaste friends, what I want to share with you, I want to share with you that I believe in second chances a lot. In life, second chances are sometimes better than the first chance. Many people may not know that life gave me a second chance before I came into the film career.”

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

--IANS

dc/