Anupam Kher says 'honesty is alive' as a security guard returns his fallen credit card

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher was left impressed by the honesty and simplicity of a security guard who reached his home to return his credit card, lost during a morning walk.

Kher uploaded a video with the guard, praising him for his kind gesture.

He revealed that when he applauded the guard for the good deed, the guard casually replied that it was not a big deal.

Narrating the incident in his own words, Kher captioned the post, “Honesty is alive! "My credit card fell somewhere during the morning walk last week. I could not find it even after searching for it a lot! When I reached home sir #SanjayYadav who is a guard somewhere nearby, had found it! He reached my house asking about the credit card! And returned it to me! The funny and impressive thing was that they were amazingly casual with their honesty. When I praised him, he said, "What's the big deal! ” Wow! Mr. Yadav! Felt so good! All hail! #Honesty #Simplicity. (sic)"

Work-wise, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space with Boman Irani in the highly anticipated sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Recently, the veteran actor posted a light-hearted moment with Boman at the New Delhi airport on social media.

He took to his Instagram and dropped a few photos of the two together.

“We are HANDSOME! No Buts or Ifs. Jai Ho!,” Kher captioned the post.

Earlier, Kher reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Remembering the day when he arrived in Mumbai, he penned, "So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS ! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films."

