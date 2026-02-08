Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 08, 2026, 03:24 AM

Anupam Kher says 'honesty is alive' as a security guard returns his fallen credit card

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 07:03 AM

Boman Irani reveals he has been with wife Zenobia Irani long enough to 'confuse historians'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 10:55 AM

Anupam Kher enjoys some Gali cricket on the sets of his next with Sooraj Barjatya

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 07:02 AM

Tara Sharma says 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' shoot feels like an acting 'Master Class'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 06:39 AM

Anupam Kher on 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': 'Never experienced such anticipation for a sequel'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 06, 2026, 02:09 AM

Tara Sharma feels both nostalgic & adventurous on the first day of shoot for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2026, 03:05 AM

Anupam Kher is excited to work with 'brilliant actor' Ravi Kishan in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 05:17 AM

Subhash Ghai recalls Dilip Kumar's prediction about Anupam Kher on the sets of 'Karma'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 04:43 AM

Anupam Kher reflects on his cinematic journey as he commences his 550th film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'