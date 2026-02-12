Anupam Kher: Never imagined I would one day be an author

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed gratitude at seeing his books placed on bookstore shelves, saying he always believed his stories would live on screen and stage but never imagined he would one day be called an author.

The 69-year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures of himself signing his books at a bookstore. Calling the moment “quiet and overwhelming,” he said that as an actor, he always believed his stories would live on screen and stage.

Anupam wrote the caption: AUTHOR ANUPAM KHER: Seeing my books on bookstore shelves fills me with a quiet, overwhelming gratitude. As an actor, I always believed my stories would live on screen and stage!! I never imagined I would one day be an author.”

He added: “That word still feels new, almost tender. What makes it even more special is that I come from a Hindi medium background, and yet all four of my life-coaching books are written in English.”

The actor said that every copy on the shelf is not just a book.

“It is a reminder that language is not a limitation, that dreams can evolve, and that reinvention has no age. It makes me feel not just important — but deeply thankful. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #DifferentButNoLess,” he wrote.

On the work front, Anupam is currently shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

The film was screened at the 2006 Kara Film Festival. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was remade in 2008 in Tamil and in 2010 in Kannada.

On January 3, Anupam reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

