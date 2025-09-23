Anupam Kher: I believe in second chances a lot

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) As his film “Tanvi The Great” is back in theatres once again, veteran actor Anupam Kher says he strongly believes in the power of second chances in life and cinema.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video. In the clip, the actor is seen talking about second chances.

“Namaste friends, what I want to share with you, I want to share with you that I believe in second chances a lot. In life, second chances are sometimes better than the first chance. Many people may not know that life gave me a second chance before I came into the film career.”

Sharing a personal anecdote, Anupam, who has worked in over 500 films, took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he was once removed from Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh just 10 days before the shoot, with Sanjeev Kumar being cast in his place.

“I was working in Saaransh film, and I was fired from the film 10 days before the shooting. And Sanjeev Kumar sir was hired. Then I went to Mr. Mahesh Bhatt and fought with him. I told him, ‘You are making a film on truth. I have been rehearsing for this film for 6 months. How can you fire me now?’ I fought a lot and cried a lot,” Anupam said.

He said that he got a second chance.

“And today I have been working in films for 40 years. I have done almost 500–550 films. Now what I believe in the second chance is that we are releasing our film Tanvi The Great again. In the first, this film was ignored by some people. Some did not even know that this film was released,” he said.

“And those who saw it, they liked it very much. It got very good reviews. It got very good praise. We did its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Then we showed it in New York. We showed it to President Sahiba. We showed it to the Army Chief, Delhi Chief Minister, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. A lot of people liked it.”

Anupam said that in his entire career, he got very few praises as a person, as an entertainer, as a director, as an actor.

“In this, we introduced a new girl, Shubhangi Dutt. The more we praise her work, the less it is. This I am not saying as a director, this I am saying as a teacher of acting and Actor Prepares. It is one of the finest performances you will notice in the last few years,” he added.

“This film is about Army’s fame. It is about grandfather and granddaughter. It is about mother and daughter — how a mother makes her autistic daughter powerful. This film is about goodness. It is about brotherhood.”

The actor-filmmaker said that “Tanvi The Great” has amazing music by M.M. Keeravani.

“Very good people have worked in this — Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, E. N. Glenn. So this film needs and deserves another chance. So, on 26th, we are releasing it again in 17 cities. I request you, please go and watch it. I guarantee you that you will love it. Make this second chance win, and believe in it.”

The actor captioned the post: “TANVI THE GREAT IS BACK IN THEATRES. Second chances matter… because they let us relive Courage, Hope and Inspiration. Experience the return of #TanviTheGreat - 26th September in limited theatres!”

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

