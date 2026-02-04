Anupam Kher declares himself and Boman Irani ‘handsome’: ‘No ifs or buts’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a light-hearted moment with actor Boman Irani from the New Delhi airport as he posted pictures of the two together on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a string of images with Boman from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport. In the pictures, the two were seen posing for the camera. He also shared glimpses of them going down an escalator.

Anupam captioned: “We are HANDSOME! No Buts or Ifs. Jai Ho!”

Anupam, and Boman along with Ranvir Shorey are currently shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

The film was screened at the 2006 Kara Film Festival. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was later remade in 2008 in Tamil and in Kannada in 2010.

On January 3, Anupam reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

"So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!” Said an International Director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in! (sic)," he recalled.

Looking back at the day when he first arrived in Mumbai in 1981 with just a heart full of dreams, Kher wrote on his Instagram, "So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS ! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films."

He claimed that despite his long journey, he has only reached his 'interval' point and still has a lot more to give.

Revealing his biggest strength during these years, he added, "My Optimism, my Never Giving up attitude and my ability to Work Hard has been my biggest strengths!"

