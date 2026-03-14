Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar Soni celebrate wedding anniversary with romantic throwback moments

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni and his wife, actress Juhi Babbar Soni marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a series of romantic pictures.

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Taking to their social media account in a joint post, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are celebrating 14 years of togetherness this year.

Sharing glimpses from their journey together, the couple captioned the post as, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US”.

The pictures capture several beautiful and memorable moments from their travels and personal life.

One picture shows the couple posing casually outdoors with Anu holding an ice cream and Juhi standing besides him.

Another picture features them enjoying a cosy dinner together while the other picture shows both of them seen enjoying a gondola ride through scenic waterways.

Another picture from indoors shows Anup standing besides Juhi with his arm around her shoulder posing romantically for the camera.

The final click features them seated at a table, smiling warmly for a selfie while enjoying drinks.

For the uninitiated, Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar got married on the 14th of March 2011 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

On the professional front, Anup Soni has built a long and successful career across television, films and theatre.

He has appeared in several projects including Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks, and films such as Fiza and Raaz.

The actor also gained immense popularity as the host of the crime-based television series Crime Patrol.

Talking about Juhi Babbar, she is the daughter of veteran actor Raj Babbar and theatre personality Nadira Babbar, is also the sister of actor Arya Babbar.

She began her film career with movies such as Kash Aap Hamare Hote and Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar.

Apart from films, Juhi has been deeply involved in theatre and has performed in numerous stage productions.

–IANS

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