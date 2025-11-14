Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Ever since the makers dropped the gripping trailer of Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming drama "120 Bahadur", one dialogue in particular has taken social media by storm.

“Ahir hai hum, koi pyaar se maangega to jaan bhi denge, aur jo baat desh pe aayi to 100 ki jaan le bhi lenge. (We are Ahir, if someone asks with love, we will even give our lives, but when it comes to our country, we can even take a hundred lives.)”- this line, delivered by actor Ankit Siwach, is receiving a lot of admiration from movie buffs.

Netizens are claiming the dialogue to be the highlight of the trailer.

Overwhelmed by all the love coming his way, Ankit expressed his joy, saying that he used to dream of a moment like this.

“It feels overwhelming, you dream of moments like this as an actor. The dialogue represents everything that’s pure about the spirit of a soldier, love, loyalty, pride, and sacrifice," he shared.

Ankit further added, "I didn’t expect it to connect so deeply, but I think it’s because it comes from a place of truth. When we shot that scene, it was freezing, but I remember feeling this surge of emotion that went beyond acting.”

Ankit said that admirers have been sending him messages saying how much they loved the line. He added, “When people message me saying they got goosebumps or felt proud hearing that line, it’s the biggest reward. It’s not just about the dialogue, it’s about the emotion behind it. I’m just grateful it reached people the way it did.”

Backed by Excel Entertainment, "120 Bahadur" talks about the 120 soldiers who fought valiantly at the Rezang La frontier.

The project features Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo, Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Shukla and Atul Singh in crucial roles, along with others.

"120 Bahadur" will reach the cinema halls on November 21.

