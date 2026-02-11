Anil Ravipudi trashes rumours about his next project: I haven't even put pen to paper yet!

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Ace director Anil Ravipudi, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film, the Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara-starrer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', has now trashed rumours about his next film that were doing the rounds on social media with a hilarious post on X in which he pointed out how he hadn't even put pen to paper yet but how those speculating had already decided on his next film's story, actors and even its title!

Read More

Anil Ravipudi, who is one of the most sought after directors today as he has been delivering blockbuster after blockbuster, took to his X timeline to clarify rumours that were doing the rounds on social media that claimed that his next film would feature Venkatesh and Fahadh Faasil in the lead and that the film had been titled 'Srimathi Lalitha Reddy'.

The ace director, in Telugu, said, "I haven't even put pen to paper yet! They have already decided on the actors, story and even the title! At this rate, they might even say "Action... Cut" any moment (smiley faces)."

Stating that he could understand the enthusiasm of fans eager to know about what he was to do next, the director said that he himself would share all the correct details about who he was to work with next and what movie he was to make very soon.

It may be recalled that Anil Ravipudi's previous film, 'Mana Shankara Varea Prasad Garu' had set the cash registers ringing at the box office, collecting over a whopping Rs 300 crore.

In fact, actor Chiranjeevi, who was pleased with the phenomenal success of the film gifted the director a brand new Range Rover Sport. Pictures showing Chiranjeevi presenting the director the vehicle had gone viral on the Internet.

The film, which released for the festival of Sankranthi, went on to emerge a huge blockbuster. In fact, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was moved by the roaring success of the film which grossed a whopping Rs 300 Crore worldwide, had poured his heart out in a deeply emotional message.

In his heartfelt note, Chiranjeevi had reflected on the journey that had brought the film to this moment and reiterated that every milestone in his career had been shaped by the affection of generations of movie lovers. His message resonated widely among fans, who have been celebrating the film as much as they celebrate his enduring legacy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s message read, "Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved distributors and my dear Mega fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever."

In particular, Chiranjeevi put on record the hard work put in by director Anil Ravipudi for the film. He had said, "This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our Anil Ravipudi, producers-Sahu and Sushmita along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let’s continue the celebration. Love you all!"

--IANS

mkr/