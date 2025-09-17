Anil Kapoor’s b’day wish for PM Modi: May you continue to lead the nation on the path of progress

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned a note wishing the iconic leader a healthy life and continuing to lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

.Anil took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote: “Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji ko janmdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Aap swasth rahen, lambi umar paayen aur desh ko aise hi unnati aur samriddhi ki raah par aage badhate rahen. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. (Many many happy returns of the day to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. May you remain healthy, live a long life, and continue to lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir.)”

On the acting front, Anil will next be seen in Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama.

Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”

“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.

The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

