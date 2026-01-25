Anil Kapoor says 'Some journeys don’t end with the release' as Fighter turns 2

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) It has been two years since veteran actor Anil Kapoor graced the screen as Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jaisingh in Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama "Fighter".

As the project completed 2 years of release on Sunday, Anil took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures of himself from the flick.

Reflecting on the memories with utmost gratitude, Anil also penned a heartfelt note saying, "Two years later, Fighter still soars high. Looking back with so much gratitude for the the memories that stay long after the screens fade. Some journeys don’t end with the release... (sic)."

"Here’s to the spirit, the people, and the love that keeps it alive.#2YearsOfFighter", he added.

Inspired by a story written by Siddharth Anand, along with Ramon Chibb, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as the lead, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in supporting roles.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the flick marks the primary instalment in the planned aerial action franchise.

"Fighter" saw camera work by Satchith Paulose, with Aarif Sheikha as the head of the editing department.

Composer duo Vishal–Shekhar have scored the music for the drama.

Up next, Anil will soon be seen leading Suresh Triveni's next "Subedaar".

The project follows the journey of Arjun Singh, a former soldier who is navigating the complexities of civilian life, while trying to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

The film has been jointly produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Triveni.

Over and above "Subedaar", Anil will also play a crucial role in Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated "Alpha".

Made under the direction of Shiv Rawail, the film, which also features Sharvari Wagh, is a part of the YRF spy universe.

