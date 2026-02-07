Anil Kapoor says 'Malang' still has a kick even 6 years later

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared that his romantic actioner "Malang" still has a kick even 6 years after the release.

In his latest social media post, Anil even expressed thanks for all the love and the memories the project has brought his way.

Uploading a few photographs of himself as Inspector Anjaney Agashe on the Stories section of his Instagram, Anil shared, "6 years later and Malang still has that kick! Grateful for all the love, madness and memories. (sic)"

Anil further tagged the entire team of "Malang" in the post, starting from his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, to the director Mohit Suri, to producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Jay Shewakramani, and Ramana Rudrapati, along with the production banners T-Series Films and Luv Films.

Aside from Anil, "Malang" also starred Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait Thakur, Disha Patani as Sara Nambiar, Kunal Khemu as Michael Rodrigues, Amruta Khanvilkar as Teresa Rodrigues, Vatsal Sheth as Victor Ferns, Makarand Deshpande as Tony, Elli AvrRam as Jessabelle alias Jessie, Keith Sequeira as Nitin Salgaonkar, Prasad Jawade as Deven Shivaji Jadhav, Sanjeev Dhuri as Borkar, Siddharth Narayanan as Mady, and Devika Vatsa as Vaani Agashe.

Backed by Luv Films, T-Series & Northern Lights Entertainment, and distributed by Yash Raj Films, "Malang" turned out to be a success at the box office.

Up next, Anil will be seen as the former soldier Arjun Singh, who is trying to navigate through the complexities of civilian life in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar". At the same time, his character is also attempting to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (Played by Radhikka Madan).

In addition to "Subedaar", Anil will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the forthcoming Netflix show, "Family Business", co-starring Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.

His lineup further includes "Alpha", alongside Alia Bhatt.

