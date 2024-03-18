Disha Patani
J·Mar 18, 2024, 10:17 am
Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha' earns Rs 17.51 crore in first weekend
J·Feb 29, 2024, 02:07 pm
'Yodha' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, performs high-octane stunts
J·Feb 19, 2024, 09:29 am
'Yodha' teaser: Sidharth Malhotra as commando on mission to save passengers from hijack
J·Jul 05, 2023, 03:45 pm
Embracing Grace And Glamour In Style, Disha Patani Shines On The July 2023 Cover Of HELLO!
J·Jun 14, 2023, 03:31 pm
BFF Goals! Mouni Roy Makes Disha Patani's Birthay Special
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Disha Patani thanks Prabhas for spoiling her with homemade delicacies!
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in 'Project K'
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.