Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first international appearance

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Amidst safety threats after the firing incident at her home in Bareilly, actress Disha Patani made her first international appearance at the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 during the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

Showcased by creative director Veronica Leoni, Disha made a lot of heads turn in a striking black V-neck, strappy, sequined, and embroidered maxi dress. She accessorized the minimal glam look with open hair, a natural makeup glow, and sleek black heels.

As the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, during the event, the 'Baaghi 2' actress was captured sharing a warm laugh and engaging conversation with fellow guests - supermodel and actress Carolyn Murphy, and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The show also featured some other Hollywood and global icons in attendance, such as BTS star Jungkook, Lily Collins, and Chris Briney.

Disha’s latest appearance at the show gains significance as she is gearing up for her much-anticipated Hollywood debut, "Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force".

Helmed by Kevin Spacey, the first installment of the 'Statiguards vs. Holiguards' franchise also stars Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, and Eric Roberts in pivotal roles.

Written by Sergey Torchilin and Lado Okhotnikov, "Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force" has been produced by Elvira Gavrilova Paterson, Vadim Vadim Degtyarev, and Vitaly Kucherov under the banner of Elledgy Media Group, along with Lado Film.

In the meantime, gunshots were fired outside actress Disha Patani’s Bareilly home during the early hours of Friday; however, no one was reported to be injured.

The attack came in response to the alleged remarks made against Hindu spiritual leaders Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The responsibility for the attack is believed to have been claimed by the Rohit Goldy Brar group.

Disha's younger sister, Khushboo, had openly criticised spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's remarks concerning women in live-in relationships, which is suspected to have resulted in the attack. However, Khushboo had earlier clarified that her remarks were not pointed towards Premanand Maharaj.

