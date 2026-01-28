Angelina Jolie highlights plight of Iranian child after mother killed during protests

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has drawn attention to the human cost of the protests in Iran, sharing a poignant image of a seven-year-old girl standing at her mother’s grave.

Read More

Jolie, known for promoting causes such as conservation, education, and women's rights, took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of a child lying on her mother’s grave and crying.

In her post, Jolie identified the child as the daughter of Parisa Lashkari, 30, who was killed during protests in Noorabad in Iran’s Fars province on January 10. Calling the image “heartbreaking,” the actor said no child should have to carry such grief at such a young age.

“A seven-year-old girl at her mother’s grave. Parisa Lashkari, 30, killed during protests in Noorabad, Fars province, Iran, on January 10th. No child should have to carry this kind of grief,” she wrote.

Jolie urged that Lashkari’s memory be honoured and stressed the need for truth and accountability. She also called for protection for civilians and greater freedom for those seeking it.

“May her mother’s memory be honored and may the truth be established, with protection for civilians, accountability for those responsible and greater freedom for all those who are seeking it,” she added.

Jolie is also noted for her advocacy on behalf of refugees as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has undertaken field missions to refugee camps and war zones worldwide.

One of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in 1982 with Lookin' to Get Out. Her film career began in earnest a decade later with the low-budget production Cyborg 2, followed by her first leading role in Hackers.

She was then seen in George Wallace and Gia, Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Eternals.

--IANS

dc/