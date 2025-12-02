'Angammal' demanded fearless honesty, says actress Geetha Kailasam

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Geetha Kailasam, who plays the lead in director Vipin Radhakrishnan's upcoming film 'Angammal', says that to become the character, she had to fearlessly honest and that she had "to surrender completely to her silence, her pride, her heartbeat."

Set in a Tamil Nadu village, the film examines how a mother’s traditional attire, a cultural identity worn without a blouse, becomes a source of conflict when her son worries about family honor before his in-laws’ visit. This intimate tension unfolds into a wider emotional examination of autonomy, pride, and the deep resilience of women whose lives are shaped by tradition yet guided by unwavering self-respect.

Presented by Stone Bench Films in association with Njoy Films & Firo Movie Station, the film features apart from Geetha Kailasam, actors Saran Sakthi and Nadodigal fame Bharani, among others.

Sources close to the unit say that Geetha Kailasam has delivered a performance rooted in courage, grace, and the unspoken convictions of motherhood in the film.

Talking about her role in the film and her performance, Geetha Kailasam says, "Becoming Angammal required me to be fearlessly honest, to surrender completely to her silence, her pride, her heartbeat. Filming in the real village, living among the people who inspired her spirit, changed the way I performed every frame."

Stating that she should thank director Vipin for shaping that world with such sensitivity, Geetha Kailasam said, "He allowed me to discover the character through lived moments, not rehearsed actions. Working with Saran Sakthi and our wonderful ensemble gave me the comfort of truthful reactions, each scene felt alive. Bharani has always been a content-driven performer and he will be witnessing a phenomenal response after the film's release."

The actress was also all praise for the unit's sound and camera technicians, who worked silently and efficiently. "Performing with sync-sound meant capturing every breath and every tremble exactly as it unfolded. It demanded immense discipline from all of us. Our camera and sound teams worked like invisible artists, recording the raw life of the setting. This film reminded me that dignity need not shout, sometimes it simply stands tall, holding generations of strength behind it.”

'Angammal', which features screenplay and direction by Vipin Radhakrishnan, is scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year. The plot of the film is inspired by a short story by Perumal Murugan. The film has been produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Firoz Rahim, and Anjoy Samuel, co-produced by Shamsudeen Khalid and Anu Abraham, shot by Anjoy Samuel, and features music and original background score by Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor.

--IANS

mkr/