Amrita Rao celebrates Madhubala’s birth anniversary, recreates her iconic song on Howrah Bridge

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao on Saturday, paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Madhubala on her birth anniversary by recreating her iconic song ‘Aaiye Meherbaan’ from the 1958 classic “Howrah Bridge” at the historic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.

Taking to her social media account, Amrita shared a monochrome video of herself enacting the classic number that was originally picturised on the legendary Madhubala. Capturing the old-world charm, the actress attempted to relive the magic of the screen legend against the backdrop of the iconic bridge.

Sharing the video clip on her social media account, she wrote,“MADHUBALA REBORN Her BIRTH ANNIVERSARY TODAY !!!! The One Who Stole & Continues to steal many hearts was indeed born on 14th Feb a day the World Chose to Celebrate L O V E!”

She added, “I'm at Howrah bridge Kolkata .. recreating the wonderful song from the movie Howrah Bridge released in 1958.. Her Adaayen inspired many leading ladies including Me !!”

Talking about the iconic song “Aaiye Meherbaan” from “Howrah Bridge” remains one of Madhubala’s most celebrated performances, and a chartbuster even after decades of its release.

Madhubala, who is known as the ‘Venus of Indian Cinema,’ made her acting debut as a child artiste in the 1942 film ‘Basant.’

She rose to fame with superhit films such as “Mahal,” “Mr. & Mrs. ’55,” “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi,” “Howrah Bridge,” and the magnum opus “Mughal-e-Azam.”

Her final film was “Jwala,” that released posthumously in 1971. For the uninitiated, the actress passed away at the young age of 36 in 1969 due to a prolonged heart ailment.

Talking about Amrita Rao, the actress made her Bollywood debut with “Ab Ke Baras” in 2002 and gained widespread recognition with hits like “Ishq Vishk,” “Vivah,” “Main Hoon Na,” and “Welcome to Sajjanpur.” She was last seen in the 2019 film “Thackeray,” where she portrayed Meena Tai Thackeray. The actress is also active on social media, often sharing glimpses of her personal life and revisiting nostalgic moments from her career.

–IANS

rd/