Amid Oscars backlash, Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic of little Malti Marie cuddling up to her

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Oscars-related controversy surrounding Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global star shared a tender and adorable moment from her personal life.

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The actress posted a heartwarming picture with her daughter Malti Marie snuggling and cuddling upto her, after what appeared to be a long and hectic day at the Academy Awards.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a close-up selfie where she is seen lying down, smiling warmly at the camera as her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen cuddling up against her chest.

The little one’s face is not visible in the picture, but her curly hair adorned with a pink bow and a small star-shaped clip can be seen as she nestles comfortably on her mother's chest.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had given a sneak peek into her post Oscar stint.

The actress has shared a few pictures on her social media account where she was seen jumping back into her casual home wear after her glamorous stint at the Oscar stage.

The actress had shared a squeaky clean picture of herself after she removed all her make-up and hairdo.

For the uninitiated, the global icon was one of the presenters at the recently held Academy Awards on Monday.

She presented at the ceremony alongside actor and director Ben Stiller, drawing significant attention especially post her co-presenter’s ‘Free Palastine and No War’ statement, live at the Oscar stage.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The celebrations included both a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony as well as a Christian ceremony.

–IANS

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