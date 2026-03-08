Aly Goni lashes out at trolls for making fun of YouTuber Anurag Dobhal after he attempts suicide on live stream

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni has slammed the trolls making fun of YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant, Anurag Dobhal after he attempted suicide under severe psychological distress.

Aly Goni recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking about the YouTuber, and pulling up people, who are making fun of his mental health.

He said in the video, “here is a YouTuber named Anuraag, whose YouTube handle is called UK07. That guy uploaded a video of himself. He showed himself in front of people. That whatever is going on in his life, it's a family matter, he shouldn't interfere. But that guy showed himself”.

“His fans, the people who loved him in front of them, what did they give him in return? Laughter, jokes, trolling. Now, I have heared that he tried to commit suicide in a moving car on the highway. He was driving at a speed of 250 kmph, and I don't know, I hope he is fine. But sad, sad reality, shame on you guys, shame on you people, making fun of him. God is watching all of you. That's all I will say. I hope he is fine”, he added.

Anurag Dobhal attempted to take his life for the second time in days when he crashed his car during an Instagram live. Calling it his ‘final drive’, the influencer said ‘goodbye’ to thousands of followers before crashing his car into a barrier. His manager, Vinay gave a health update as Anurag has been admitted to the ICU.

He said in a statement, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal's manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time”.

“He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, especially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach main (you people are truly god)”, he added.

