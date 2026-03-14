Allu Arjun tells Lokesh Kanakaraj: May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace and positivity!

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Wishing director Lokesh Kanakaraj a happy birthday, Telugu star Allu Arjun on Saturday expressed the hope that the coming year for the ace director would be one that would bring him euphoria, joy, peace and positivity.

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Taking to his X timeline to pen the greeting, Allu Arjun, who will be seen acting in Lokesh's direction soon, wrote, " Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear director @Dir_Lokesh garu. May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace, and positivity. Have a wonderful year. Excited for the #AA23 #LK7 journey ahead."

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj is to direct Telugu star Allu Arjun's 23rd film, tentatively being referred to as #AALoki. The film is also being referred to as #AA23 #LK7.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film, the music of which is to be scored by one of the country's top music directors, Anirudh.

Mythri Movie Makers too took to its time to greet Lokesh Kanakaraj on his birthday. The production house said, "Happy birthday to the sensational @Dir_Lokesh. Wishing you a blockbuster year ahead and, as always, STRIVE FOR GREATNESS.-Team #AA23."

It may be recalled that Allu Arjun had expressed excitement about his film with Lokesh even when it was announced.

Allu Arjun had, on his Instagram timeline then, said, "I SAY 23. Goin' on a spree. Low-Key G.Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee !Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu and at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one. #AALoki #AA23 #LK07 @mythriofficial"

Lokesh Kanakaraj, for his part, wrote on X, "Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki. Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother. @anirudhofficial #AA23 #LK7 @MythriOfficial"

This will be the third major project that Allu Arjun will be embarking upon. He already has at least two other magnum opus projects for which audiences are eagerly awaiting. The actor will be seen in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise 'Pushpa', which is being directed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also working on his film with director Atlee, being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

A22 X A6 is among the most eagerly awaited films in the industry. It may be recalled that the makers had, in June last year, welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard the film's unit. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had then shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika Padukone and narrating the script to her. A clip they had released then gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's motion capture portions in the film. The visuals gave the impression that Deepika Padukone was to play a queen, who would ride a horse and wield a sword in the film.

--IANS

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