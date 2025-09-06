Allari Naresh's next film, a fantasy comedy, goes on floors with traditional pooja

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) The next film of actor Allari Naresh, best known for his impeccable sense of comic timing, began here in Hyderabad on Saturday with a traditional pooja ceremony.

After experimenting with a wide range of unique and thought-provoking subjects, actor Allari Naresh is back to doing comedy films with this project, which is tentatively being referred to as #Naresh65.

Directed by Chandra Mohan and produced by Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies, the film will be a refreshing blend of fantasy and comedy, a combination rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

The makers, while announcing the project, used the phrase "comedy goes cosmic," hinting at an imaginative narrative filled with humour and fantasy elements.

The film was officially launched on Saturday in Annapurna Studios with a grand pooja ceremony, attended by the cast, crew, and several special guests from the industry.

The launch was a star-studded affair with actor Naga Chaitanya delivering the first clap for the muhurat shot, while star director Bobby switched on the camera and officially launched the shooting.

Director VI Anand performed the honorary direction for the first shot, and filmmakers Vassishta, Ram Abbaraju, and Vijay Kanakamedala jointly handed over the script to the makers. Harsh Shankar, Supriya Yarlagadda, Anil Sunkara, and Gemini Kiran were among other guests who attended the event.

Sources in the industry say that Allari Naresh, known for balancing both mainstream comedies and offbeat roles, is set to deliver something truly fresh with #Naresh65. Vennela Kishore, Naresh VK, Srinivas Reddy, and Muralidhar Goud have been roped in for significant and hilariously entertaining roles, further strengthening the film’s comedic appeal.

The movie with fantasy elements will be high on technical as well as production standards. While Ram Reddy will handle the film's cinematography, Chetan Bharadwaj will score its music. Brahma Kadali will take care of art direction, while Chota K Prasad will be incharge of the film's editing. These seasoned technicians promise to elevate the film’s visual storytelling, ensuring a rich cinematic experience.

Sources say that the regular shoot of #Naresh65 will commence very soon.

--IANS

mkr/