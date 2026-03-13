Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan ditches road traffic, takes Mumbai’s underground Metro

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Soni Razdan, also known as Alia Bhatt's mother, recently experienced Mumbai’s underground metro and shared her excitement with fans on her social media account.

The actor posted a video of her journey on the city’s newly operational Aqua Line and expressed that she was totally impressed with the ease and cleanliness of the service.

Sharing the clip, Soni wrote in the caption, “Just soooo impressed with the Metro Aqua Line ! Spanking clean, cool, efficient and well, just wow. Went all the way from T1 to Cuffe Parade in a jiffy. This may have been my first trip but it won’t be my last !”

In the video shared, Soni Razdan can be seen walking through the underground passage of the metro station after entering from the T1 airport section of Mumbai, heading towards the Cuffe Parade area of the city.

The clip later shows her seated inside the metro coach along with friends and other commuters.

Surprisingly, co-passengers appeared unaware and failed to recognise the actor’s presence besides then as Soni quietly enjoyed the ride like any regular traveller.

Talking about the veteran actress, Soni Razdan is one of the very respected names in the Indian film and television industry

Over the years, she has appeared in several acclaimed projects including films directed by her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

On the personal front, Soni is married to Mahesh Bhatt and is the mother of actor Alia Bhatt and author Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood of current times, and Shaheen has made a name for herself as a writer and mental health advocate.