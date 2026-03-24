Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration continues with a fun padel party with her girl gang

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The birthday celebration seems to continue for our Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt.

Read More

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress spent her morning enjoying a fun session of Pedal with her girl gang.

Alia took to her official IG and uploaded a couple of photos with the ladies on the court. They also did a small cake-cutting ceremony for Alia after the game for her birthday.

"birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel...The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything (sic)," her latest post read.

Alia also revealed that she finds something uniquely special about the women in your life showing up for you.

Expressing her gratitude, she went on to add, "also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) feeling very grateful."

Previously, Alia used social media to provide a glimpse into her 33rd birthday celebration.

The primary photo in the post showed Ranbir adorably planting a gentle kiss on a smiling Alia.

This was followed by a still of the couple during a family outing at Disneyland. We see Ranbir carrying his daughter Raha Kapoor on his shoulders.

The post further included a glimpse of a heartfelt birthday note from Alia's parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Making her birthday even more memorable, the 'Jigra' actress even got a handmade card from her little munchkin Raha.

“Happy Birthday Mamma," read the card.

Talking about Alia's professional lineup, she will be seen sharing the screen with her husband Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated love saga “Love & War".

The project is believed to be inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, featuring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar.

Furthermore, Alia will lead the next instalment of the YRF spy universe, "Alpha", co-starring Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

--IANS

pm/