Alia Bhatt to produce coming-of-age romantic comedy ‘Don’t Be Shy’

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt through their production banner are set to back a coming-of-age romantic comedy film “Don’t Be Shy” in collaboration with Prime Video.

“At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” says Alia, co-founder of Eternal Sunshine Productions, in a statement.

Alia added: “This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience.”

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji

Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on this extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy, with a remarkable character like Shy Das at its heart. Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“With a strong female-forward narrative, writing that’s fresh, relatable and humorous, and earnest characters, complemented by infectious music from Ram Sampath, Don’t Be Shy promises to be a delightful experience for audiences around the world,” Madhok added.

