Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ locked for July 10 theatrical release

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) After a long wait, the makers of “Alpha” on Monday finally announced that the upcoming Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer will hit the theatres on July 10.

The official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to the photo-sharing website, where they shared a teaser poster with glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s bruised look. Only her eye and face is visible, creating a sense of intrigue and intensity.

In sleek, dark and mysterious design dominated by black and metallic gold tones, the poster has “A” written in Greek letter. Below the title, the names of actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are written. At the bottom of the poster, the theatrical release date “10.07.26 – Only in Cinemas” is prominently displayed.

Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown.

Alpha marks Alia’s first film with Yash Raj Films. It is also the first female-led out and out action film of India with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to pull off action sequences that audiences have never seen a girl do before on screen.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who had previously directed YRF’s global hit series The Railway Men. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

The upcoming spy film “Alpha” was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, 2025.

The banner had announced along with a poster carrying the release date back then, which read: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

A source had earlier shared that Alia and Sharvari will be seen doing a lot of action in the film.

“Alia has put in months of training for this demanding film. A video that was uploaded by her trainer a few days back showed how she is getting stronger by the day for Alpha. The reason why Alia is pushing her body so much now is because of this schedule,” the source said.

