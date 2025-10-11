Alia Bhatt shares a leaf from past as she celebrates 1 year of ‘Jigra’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in the upcoming action film ‘Alpha’, is getting nostalgic. On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she can be seen with Vasan Bala, the director of her film ‘Jigra’.

She wrote on the picture, “First meeting. Where it all began. #1YearofJigra”.

The film, which clashed with Divya Khossla’s ‘Savi’ was embroiled in a lot of controversy, and was universally panned by the critics, and proved to be a box-office bomb. The film shared many similarities with ‘Savi’, and Divya had also accused Alia's co-producer in the film, Karan Johar of malpractice of inflating box-office numbers when the footfall in theatres was near zero.

During the Jigra promotional cycle, Vasan Bala sparked debate by remarking that he had sent a “very kaccha-pakka” (rough draft) version of the script to producer Karan Johar, who later forwarded it to Alia Bhatt without allowing Bala to first polish it with spellchecks, grammar edits, or refine the hero entry.

Some interpreted Bala’s comments as implying that Alia Bhatt wasn’t originally the first choice for the film. This led to accusations of nepotism and suggestions of mismanagement in production communications. Producer Somen Mishra and Karan Johar both clarified that they had always wanted Bhatt onboard, that the script was in its initial stage, and that Bala’s concerns were about presentation, not intention.

The situation inflamed social media, with some viewers suggesting he was distancing responsibility or making excuses amid the film’s lukewarm box office reception.

