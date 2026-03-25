Alia Bhatt says 'last few weeks have been challenging', struggles to focus due to ADHD

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt shared that the last few weeks have been “a bit challenging” as she struggled to stay focused due to ADHD.

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“The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello ADHD) but this morning was just everything,” Alia wrote, as she expressed gratitude and love for a special birthday surprise planned by her close friends.

The actress took to her social media account to thank her friends for organising a fun padel session as part of her post birthday celebrations.

Sharing pictures from the outing, she also wrote, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel”

She continued, “The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello ADHD) but this morning was just everything also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaaallllyyy wanted to!!)” she added.

For the uninitiated, Alia has earlier spoken about her ADHD challenges, and has acknowledged that staying focused can sometimes be difficult, especially with a demanding work schedule, whilst balancing work, personal life and self care.

The actress, over the years, has also been extremely vocal about mental health within her family.

Her sister Shaheen Bhatt has always openly spoken about battling depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, after which both sisters advocated awareness and resilience.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt continues to rule the roost with her choice of projects.

From Highway to Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has proven her acting prowess with each movie.

On the personal front, she married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2023 and is a mother to their daughter Raha Kapoor whom they welcomed the same year.

Alia is currently gearing up for her upcoming films “Alpha” and “Love and War.”

A fitness enthusiast, Alia has been currently obsessing over padel and makes it a point to stay active in the game every week. She often shares glimpses of herself engrossed in the activity on her social media account.

–IANS

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