Alia Bhatt devours 'Ukadiche Modak', celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with MIL Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai Sep I (IANS) The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has spread its magic on everybody around, filling their lives with joy, happiness, and love. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt too seems to be having a ball of a time and making the most of the beautiful festival.

Alia, on her social media account today, shared a series of photos giving a sneak peek of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In one of the pictures shared by her, she is seen flaunting a half-eaten ‘Ukadiche Modak,’ a famous Maharashtrian delicacy that is popularly and widely made during Ganesh Chaturthi.

In another picture, fans can see Alia posing with her mother-in-law and Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor during a Ganpati visit. In the other set of pictures, Raha's mother can be seen in a set of various traditional outfits, looking her best in each of them. She captioned the post as “Love, blessings & modaks.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s directorial “Student of the Year” in 2012, has come a really long way and has proven her acting prowess. The 31-year-old has always chosen Bollywood projects that will highlight her acting skills and will prove her to be one of the best talents of Bollywood. From "Highway" to "Dear Zindagi" and "Raazi" to "Gangubai Kathiwadi" and "Gully Boy," Alia has given her best shot in every movie, making her one of the best actresses of today's time.

The actress married Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and soon welcomed her first daughter, Raha, in November of the same year. Alia is now all geared up for the upcoming project titled "Alpha" that will feature Bobby Deol and Sharvari. This is touted to be Alia’s most daring project. The couple together have built a Rs. 200 crore bungalow in the heart of the city and are all set to shift to their lavish abode in Diwali this year. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Bollywood actress Soni Razdan and director Mahesh Bhatt. She has an elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to whom Alia has been extremely close since childhood.

