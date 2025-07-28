Alia Bhatt backs mother Soni Razdan as she voices her concern over the Palestine crisis

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Alia Bhatt’s mother, and veteran actress, Soni Razdan, decided to share a piece of her family history amidst the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

Razdan revealed that at the time when concentration camps were booming against Jews in Germany, her grandfather ran an underground newspaper against Hitler.

She wrote on her IG, "In this, very terrifying and uncertain atmosphere, he had the courage to run an underground newspaper against Hitler. They distributed it as widely as they could, and of course the inevitable happened... One day he was found out. They arrested him. He was thrown into prison and later into the concentration camp."

Razdan added that, having good lawyers on his side, her grandfather was eventually released but was asked to never set foot in Germany again.

Applauding her grandfather's remarkable courage, she shared, “My grandfather had the courage to stand up against a tyrant all those years ago. Therefore, when I see what is happening in Palestine today, I am so glad he is no longer alive. It would have broken him. The very people he fought so hard to save have turned into those that oppressed them."

The 'Raazi' actress further noted that there are numerous Jews who are against what is happening in Palestine, just like many Germans who were against Hitler back in the day. However, she added that very few had the courage that her grandfather had to stand by what is right.

"I don't have half his courage, but in honour of his legacy, I speak out today because I must...Because to keep silent when atrocities are being committed is a crime," Razdan wrote in her post.

She further disclosed that she feels connected to the present situation in Palestine due to her family history.

Razdan's actress daughter, Alia Bhatt, showed her support for her mother and their proud legacy by liking the post.

Several netizens lauded the veteran actress for voicing her thoughts on such a sensitive yet crucial topic.

--IANS

pm/