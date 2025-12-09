Ali Fazal joins Shakun Batra for his next film

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently keeping busy with “Mirzapur: The Movie” and Aamir Khan’s upcoming production “Lahore 1947”, is set to collaborate with Shakun Batra for his next, confirm sources.

Ali posted an Instagram story “It’s a wrap”. However, he did not share any details about what he was working on. As per sources close to IANS, the actor secretly completed a new project and that Ali is doing an unlikely collaboration with filmmaker Shakun Batra.

According to sources, Ali is rumoured to be teaming up with “Gehraiyaan’ director for a brand-new film centered around the world of social media.

A source close to the development told IANS: “Ali has been quietly working on something very exciting. His recent ‘It’s a wrap’ post has only added fuel to the news. He and Shakun Batra have collaborated on a film that dives deep into the impact of social media on modern relationships and identity.”

“This will be one of the most unique projects Ali has taken up, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation,” source added.

Talking about the popular crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, it follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

