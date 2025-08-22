Akshay Oberoi on feel-good Hindi films: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures that beautifully

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is set to return to the big screen with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a family comedy, has talked about the return of feel-good Hindi films.

“For a long time, we believed family audiences had stopped coming to theatres. But the truth is — they were just waiting for the right kind of stories,” says Oberoi.

The film is by Dharma Productions and stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and directed by Shashank Khaitan set to release on October 2.

For Akshay, the film represents more than just another ensemble entertainer.

“Clean, heartwarming, funny, emotional — that’s peak Indian cinema. And I think Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures that beautifully.”

With films such as Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, striking a chord with audiences, it’s clear that the tides are shifting towards feel-good content.

“The credit really goes to the makers,” Akshay added.

He added: “They believed in this shift — in telling stories about love, family, relationships, and joy. This isn’t just nostalgia. It’s progress. The audience is evolving, but they haven’t lost their appetite for Indian emotion.”

Akshay feels the energy on set reflected the film’s tone.

“It’s a clean film. Something you can watch with your parents and laugh your heart out. That’s rare these days — and deeply needed.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which has been postponed several times, was earlier scheduled to release on September 12.

Varun and Janhvi are once again reuniting for Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial venture, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” After sharing screen space in Bawaal, this will be their second film together.

The upcoming comedy marks Varun’s third partnership with director Shashank Khaitan, following their previous hits “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.” The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

