Akshay Kumar to PM Modi: Happy Birthday, Captain

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wished “Captain” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the iconic leader continues to take India to new heights.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Akshay wrote a heartfelt note for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote: “75vi janamdin par hardik subhkamnaye @narendramodi ji. Meri dil se yeh prarthana hai ki aapko lambi umra aur acha swasth mile… Aap bharat ko nayi uunchai tak le jaate rahe. Happy Birthday, Captain.

“(Heartfelt birthday wishes on your 75th birthday, @narendramodi ji. This is my prayer from the heart that you be blessed with long life and good health… May you continue to take India to new heights. Happy Birthday, Captain.)”

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Jolly LLB 3.”

Talking about “Jolly LLB 3,” the courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

The first installment was released in 2013. The black comedy legal revolves around the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and focuses on his attempt to earn six innocent labourers their justice and his journey against the monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.

The storyline is loosely inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and a minor reference to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case.

The second installment, which was released in 2017, stars Akshay as Jagdishwar Mishra, with Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprise their characters from the original film.

Based in Lucknow, the story follows a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful advocate to bring justice to the deceased victim of a fake encounter involving a corrupt police officer and a terrorist presumed dead.

