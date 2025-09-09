Akshay Kumar says ‘I’m nothing without you’ to those who bought his tickets, directed him

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) On the occasion of his 58th birthday on Tuesday, Bollywood’s very own “Khiladi” star Akshay Kumar marked the occasion by penning a heartfelt note, dedicating his special day to everyone who believed in him, bought a ticket, signed him, produced him, directed him, and guided him.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself and all the characters that he has played in his journey spanning over three decades.

The star captioned the post: “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.”

He added: To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement.”

The superstar dedicated his birthday to those who still believe in him.

“I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal. Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.”

Akshay, who has acted in over 150 films, has been feted with two National Film Awards along with the Padma Shri in 2009.

He made his debut with Saugandh in 1991 and rose to fame with Khiladi. Over the years, he was seen in romantic films like Dhadkan and Namastey London, and then he branched into the comedy genre with hits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Singh Is Kinng.

His career witnessed a resurgence with Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Special 26, Baby, Airlift, and Jolly LLB 2. The actor also found immense success with socially driven films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Kesari and Mission Mangal.

Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, a black comedy legal drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor reprising their roles.

--IANS

dc/