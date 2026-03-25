Akshay Kumar reveals he can’t wait to rush back home to his little daughter Nitara every time after work

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune revealed that as soon as he wraps up with the shooting of the episode of the day, he just can't wait to rush back home to his daughter Nitara.

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“Yeh show khatam hote hi main meri beti ke paas jaana chahta hoon. Usmein mujhe bahut khushi milti hai, maza aata hai,’aid Akshay.

He added, “Aur jitna aap khush rahoge chhoti-chhoti cheezon mein, aap hamesha apne aapko young maanoge.”

The actor spoke about his childhood days recalling all the font memories and happiness despite not being financially well off.

Sharing a nostalgic memory from his childhood, he recalled that he lived in a small house with his father, mother, and brothers.

Despite the limited space, their home was always filled with happiness, as they would constantly play one game or another, whether it was Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, or carrom.

He then added, “Mere maa baap ne bahut samay bitaya, aur koshish ye hai ki main bhi apne bachchon ke saath zyada waqt bita sakoon.”

On Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar was joined by contestants Duksh, Stuti, and Mickey.

Duksh’s mother who was present on set warmly shared that she had often watched Akshay on television and always found him very likable. She added that seeing him in person made him seem even more charming.

Curious and admiring, she asked him about the secret behind staying so young.

Responding with his signature humour, Akshay revealed the secret behind him ageing gracefully.

He said, “Main khush rehta hoon, bahut khush rehta hoon, hamesha khush rehta hoon. Main hamesha masti mazaak ke mood mein rehta hoon. Isliye jab main shooting bhi karta hoon, toh hamesha mujhe hasi mazaak achha lagta hai, prank karna achha lagta hai.”

He further added, “Aur doosri baat, mujhe sahi time pe sona achha lagta hai. 8 ghante sona achha lagta hai. Aur main hamesha un logon ke saath kaam karna chahta hoon jo hamesha positive sochte hain, bhale hi unke paas paise kam ho.”

Akshay Kumar has always propagated healthy lifestyle and discipline. In many of his interviews and public events the actor has always maintained that he choses to sleep by 9:00 PM and wake up at 4:00 AM everyday he follows a discipline diet and workout regime.

–IANS

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