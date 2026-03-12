Akshay Kumar attempts to understand an enigma called Vadhusur in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The OG director and actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are back with another promising horror comedy, "Bhooth Bangla". The project, which marks their return after a long gap of 14 years, has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

Now, adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser of the drama, providing a primary glimpse into the spooky yet entertaining world of Mangalpur, where no one gets married, most likely due to the fear of an unfamiliar entity called Vadhusur.

Packed with comedy, laughter, and witty punchlines, the teaser manages to keep the horror elements mostly under wraps for now, building curiosity around the spooky chaos ahead.

Along with Akshay's impeccable comic timing, legendary actors like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav also play a huge role in bringing back the nostalgic charm the audience associates with classic comedy films.

With lively music, intriguing visuals, witty punchlines, and the signature comic flavour of Akshay and Priyadarshan, "Bhooth Bangla" has all the ingredients of a total masala entertainer.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents "Bhooth Bangla" starring Akshay, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

Made under the direction of Priyadarshan and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the project will be released in the cinema halls on 10th April.

Sharing the preview with the social media users, the makers wrote, "Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter? #BhoothBanglaTeaser out now: link in bio #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 (sic)".

The story of "Bhooth Bangla" has been provided by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar is credited with penning the dialogues for the much-anticipated drama.

