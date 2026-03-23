Ajay Devgn gets bitten by the viral ‘What were you like in the ’90s?’ trend bug

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Joining the wave of nostalgia taking over social media, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has now been bitten by the viral ‘What were you like in the ’90s?’ trend bug, giving a glimpse of his old-school charm from the era that helped shoot him to stardom.

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Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a video. The clip featured a glimpse of him along with his son Yug, with the text overlay, which read: “Dad, what were you like in the 90s?” The video then featured a montage of pictures of a younger Ajay from the films he did in the 1990s.

He captioned the post: “Beta, 2026 you could never match up to the 90s me.”

The "Dad/Mom, what were you like in the 90s?” trend is where netizens showcase their nostalgic 90s photos or videos and add the track Iris by the American rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen on screen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Rakul Preet Singh and R.Madhavan. He currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4'.

The film is now pushed to hit the screens on July 3. This is the second time that the release of the drama has been pushed.

Initially, "Dhamaal 4" was slated to reach the theatres on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic", the makers chose June 12 as the new release date.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The project stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

--IANS

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