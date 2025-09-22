AICWA condemns Pak cricketer Sahibzada Farhan's 'gunfire' celebration, targets BCCI

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan's 'gunfire' celebration in which he held his bat like a gun and made a firing gesture. The Pakistani batsman made the gesture after scoring a 50 in the recent match against India during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Taking a dim view of the situation, AICWA reiterated its stance of not engaging with Pakistani nationals in any sporting or cultural activities.

The body said in a statement that it has always maintained a clear and uncompromising stand that no Pakistani artiste will ever be allowed in the Indian film industry. Any Indian filmmaker or producer who casts Pakistani singers, actors, or performers will face a complete ban from AICWA.

It then referenced the row around Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, as it said in a statement, “When ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was made, actor–producer Diljit Dosanjh collaborated with Pakistani artistes from the terror nation. AICWA strongly opposed this act of betrayal, and since then, Diljit Dosanjh remains banned by us. Even if others give him work in movies like ‘Border 2’ or elsewhere, AICWA will continue to boycott him until he apologizes to the nation publicly”.

The body had also imposed a ban on the film Abir Gulaal and on its producers and principal collaborators calling it a “deliberate, non-negotiable stance”.

It further mentioned, “When artists or makers normalize talent from a nation that openly supports terror, they undermine the sentiments of 140 crore Indians and betray our armed forces. We call upon every patriotic citizen to stand united, this is not about politics, it is about honouring the sacrifice of our soldiers”.

The body went on to target the BCCI, calling it a corrupt cricket board, as it said, “Unfortunately, for the BCCI, money has always come before the nation. They allowed this shameful match to happen just for profit, forgetting that India belongs to its brave soldiers, not to corrupt cricket boards. Only our soldiers have the courage to stand fearlessly against Pakistan, while BCCI bends for money. Even ICC Chairman Jay Shah could have stopped this match, but he chose not to. His silence speaks volumes”.

“Let it be clear: This nation belongs to the soldiers who protect us. Bharat is built on their sacrifice, not on cricket, money, or cowardice. Nation comes first, always”, it added.

The strong stance of AICWA continues to be in force after the deadly Pak-sponsored terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalagam where 26 men including a Nepali national were brutally gunned down by the terrorists.

--IANS

aa/