Adivi Sesh shares what keeps him grounded: ‘Never had opportunity to do ‘Babu Giri’

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has spoken about what keeps him grounded as an actor and a storyteller.

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The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Dacoit’, and said that narrating his films to other actors, and sorting their dates for shoot is a humbling experience every single time.

He told IANS, “Oh, it's very grounding to try and narrate your film to like actors who, sometimes are day players, they're character actors who come for two days. So you're running after them, calling for their dates, even if they're only acting for two days in your film. So it's very humbling for you to be the one sitting across the table and trying to narrate it to actors and they're like, I don't have time”.

“So I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to do Babu Giri in that sense, to sort of say, ‘Hey, I'm in my vanity van. Let me know. I'll be working out until then’. I never got that opportunity”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had spoken up on the strength of Telugu cinema. He shared that unlike other film industries of India, Telugu cinema has a strong emotional core because it isn’t still ruled by the corporates.

When asked what separates Telugu cinema from other industries of India, he told IANS, “I think emotional ownership. And I'll tell you what I mean by that. Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he's come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he's come to produce a film. Someone did well for himself in real estate or she's a doctor and she's come to produce a film. Whatever it may be. These are the people who are producing even our INR 300, 400, 500 crore films”.

Meanwhile, ‘Dacoit’, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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