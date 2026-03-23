Adivi Sesh calls Anurag Kashyap, ‘India's best Hindi dialogue writer’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has shared his experience of working with director-actor Anurag Kashyap in the film.

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The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and called Anurag Kashyap, “India's best Hindi dialogue writer”.

Sharing his experience of working with Anurag Kashyap, he told IANS, “He constantly surprised me, surprised me with the first moment when I met him at his house, we were discussing the story for the first narration after me pitching it to him. He was so unfiltered and honest. And it was almost childlike because you don't see people with that level of honesty because there's always a certain amount of manicuring and diplomacy we all have in the world. And the fact that he didn't have it was so refreshing and it was beautiful. And it made me want to be authentic, my authentic self in front of him”.

He shared, “On a side note, what happened was us having him, India's best Hindi dialogue writer on set with us. And him giving us Hindi lines for free all over was fantastic. That was just good, that was a great moment. He's a very, very good actor”.

“It's so interesting that he never actually crossed the line into saying, he never directed us. Just one day after almost 90% of the movie was over, we had a few more days left. He came to me and said, ‘If you'll give me permission, I just want to tell you one thing in one scene’. I was like, ‘Sir, please’. That one hour was a masterclass for me. I think it's extraordinary, and just how amazing he is”, he added.

--IANS

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