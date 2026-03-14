Aditi Bhatia offers prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after 'Kerala Story 2' release

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Aditi Bhatia paid a visit to the Mahakal Temple, Ujjain, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva after the release of her movie "The Kerala Story 2".

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Calling her religious visit "surreal", Aditi shared that the last few weeks have been an emotional whirlwind for her.

"There has been so much love, so many messages, and such powerful reactions from people that I honestly feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I felt a very strong pull to come here, to Mahakal, to just bow my head and say thank you."

Aditi stated that being in this sacred space was a reminder for her of how everything happens with divine grace.

"As actors we work hard and give our heart to a story, but the way audiences embrace it is something beyond us. Standing here today, I feel incredibly blessed and grounded. There is a deep sense of peace and magic in the air here in Ujjain — it’s a feeling that is difficult to explain, but you feel it the moment you step into Mahakal’s presence."

She revealed that she simply prayed for strength, gratitude, and guidance for her journey ahead.

"I’m so thankful for the past few weeks and for every person who supported the film and my work. Today I simply wanted to offer it all at Mahadev’s feet. The feeling truly is magical. Har Har Mahadev.”

In another update, a few days back, Aditi used social media to express her gratitude to the entire cast and crew of "The Kerala Story 2".

"A film is the sum of so many unseen hands working with heart. Grateful for this wonderful crew who made every day on set special. I learnt so much & will always hold this journey so close to my heart. Thank you for everything", her post on Instagram read.

--IANS

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