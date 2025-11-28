Actress Manjima Mohan tells Gautham Karthik: In a world full of noise, you are my peace!

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Manjima Mohan, who recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actress, on Friday penned an adorable post to her husband, actor Gautham Ram Karthik, on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, Manjima Mohan wrote, "In a world full of noise, you are my peace, my safe place. Happy Three, my love!"

The deep trust and bond that the couple share is no secret. In fact, Gautham Karthik, a popular hero who is also the son of well known actor Karthik, had taken to his Instagram page earlier this year to let his wife know how proud he was when she completed 10 years as an actress.

In March this year, he wrote, “Today, we celebrate 10 years of you @manjimamohan the love of my life, shining in this industry! I’m beyond proud of how much you’ve grown, not just as an actor, but as an incredible person. With every role you take on, you showcase your extraordinary talent, proving it time and time again.”

Gautham Ram Karthik went on to say that his constant wish was to see her continue sharing that gift with the world on screen. He signed off the post to his wife, calling himself her biggest cheerleader.

Just a day before Gautham Ram Karthik penned his post, actress Manjima Mohan, who has delivered some critically acclaimed performances in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, had penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry as an artiste.

In her post, Manjima Mohan had said, “Ten years since I began my journey as an artist, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Every opportunity, every challenge, and every experience has shaped me into the artist I am today."

“A heartfelt thank you to all the directors, actors, and producers I’ve had the privilege of working with.Your support and belief in me have made this journey unforgettable. To the media fraternity, thank you for always recognizing and appreciating my work," she added.

Stating that she was forever indebted to her family and friends, who had stood by her through every high and low, ensuring she never gave up, Manjima had said actors were truly blessed to receive unconditional love and immense support from well-wishers they may have never even met. "It’s something I cherish deeply and never take for granted," she promised.

“There’s still so much to achieve, a long road ahead, and many dreams to fulfill. Here’s to the journey ahead.”

--IANS

Mkr/