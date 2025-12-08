Actress abduction case: Actor Dileep's acquittal triggers divergent reactions

Kochi, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 high-profile actress assault case, in which the verdict was announced on Monday, has triggered sharp and emotionally charged reactions across Kerala’s political and cultural landscape, even as the state government signalled its intent to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Earlier on Monday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted Dileep and three others, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge of criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.

The first six accused were found guilty in the case.

All 10 accused were present in the court as directed during the pronouncement of the judgment.

Leading voices from the film fraternity and civil society expressed shock and disappointment at the judgment.

Actor Rima Kallingal said the survivor was in deep shock following what she described as a denial of justice, adding that she would continue to stand firmly with her.

Writer-activist Bhagyalakshmi termed the verdict "pre-written", while feminist leader K. Ajitha remarked that she had not expected a different outcome, but noted that the period Dileep spent in jail itself was significant.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, in a strongly worded Instagram post, asked: "What kind of justice is this?" She added that the verdict marked the beginning of the unravelling of a “carefully crafted and cruel script.”

Responding to the developments, Law Minister P. Rajeeve confirmed that the state government would file an appeal against the acquittal.

He said he had discussed the judgment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty reiterated that the government has always stood with the survivor and would continue to do so, adding that a clear and firm stand would be taken on pursuing legal remedies.

At the same time, support for Dileep has also emerged. AMMA Vice-President and actor Lakshmipriya said she was personally relieved by the acquittal and maintained her firm belief that Dileep had not committed the crime.

The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) met in Kochi on Monday, with President Swetha Menon and senior members present, to deliberate on the implications of the verdict and future organisational steps.

Parallel discussions are also underway within the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on the possibility of reinstating Dileep.

FEFKA General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan said Dileep was expelled from the organisation within hours of his arrest, and that following his acquittal, he now has the right to seek re-entry.

Producers Association President B . Rajesh said now that the court has cleared Dileep of all charges, he needs to give a letter, and he would be reinstated.

The verdict has once again polarised public opinion, reopening debates on justice, accountability and institutional response in one of Kerala’s most closely watched criminal cases.

The then top police official who led the investigation, B.Sandhya, said proving a conspiracy has always been a challenge. "This is certainly not the final verdict as there are higher courts," the now-retired Sandhya said.

