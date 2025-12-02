Actor Vinayakan confirms he is a part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) Malayalam star Vinayakan, who plays the lead in the Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval', has now confirmed that he is indeed a part of director Nelson's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Jailer 2, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Vinayakan, during the course of an interview to a media entity, confirmed that he will be seen in 'Jailer 2' as well. It may be recalled that Vinayakan's performance in the first instalment of the 'Jailer' franchise had come in for widespread praise.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth on Tuesday returned to Chennai from Goa, where he had been shooting for 'Jailer 2'.

Already, 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge excitement as sources say Vijay Sethupathi had joined the sets of the film in Goa. Sources had said Vijay Sethupathi's portions were being canned. Mohanlal too is expected to join the sets of the unit soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in the cast so far.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on 'Jailer 2' was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

'Jailer 2' has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

--IANS

mkr/