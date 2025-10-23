Actor Venkatesh to play extended cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'!

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Thursday delighted fans of not just actor Chiranjeevi but also actor Venkatesh by announcing that Venkatesh would be playing an extended cameo in the eagerly-awaited Chiranjeevi film.

Gold Box Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the exciting announcement. It wrote, "A collaboration that generations have been dreaming of! Team #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru proudly welcomes Victory @VenkyMama garu for an extended cameo alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets garu. #MSG - THE BIGGEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF TFI."

Chiranjeevi himself welcomed Venkatesh onboard the unit. Taking to his X timeline, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Welcoming my dear friend, Victory @VenkyMama to our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Family. Let’s celebrate the joy this Sankranthi 2026 in theatres."

The announcement comes close on the heels of Chiranjeevi's Deepavali celebrations. Interestingly, actor Chiranjeevi had celebrated Deepavali this year with all his close friends including actors Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

The film had already triggered great excitement among fans and this new development has only gone on to take excitement levels to a feverish pitch.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

