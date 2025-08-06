Actor Manchu Manoj's next film titled 'David Reddy'

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj, who completed 21 years in the film industry on Wednesday, announced that his next film had been titled 'David Reddy' and that it would be a historical action drama.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a lengthy post to express gratitude to all those who had supported him and enabled him to reach this milestone in his film career, Manchu Manoj said, "With a heart full of gratitude… Today marks 21 years of my journey in cinema. I feel truly blessed to be still doing what I love. And with the same love and hope, sharing my 21st film titled #DavidReddy."

"A raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 to 1922, brought to life by the visionary Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti garu, and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures. Thank you for standing by me all these years. Humbled and excited for what’s ahead. #MM21 #MM"

Manchu Manoj also shared a poster along with the announcement. The poster had the caption, "Born in the Madras Presidency, Raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British empire. Rebellion begins...". The caption gives the impression that the story of the film will revolve around India's struggle for freedom.

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj, who had made a comeback to cinema earlier this year with director Vijay Kanakamedala's action thriller Bhairavam after a period of nine years, had in fact turned turned emotional at the trailer launch event of the film after seeing an AV on him that was played at the Indoor Stadium in Eluru.

The actor, who has been involved in a stand off with his family members, was seen wiping tears when his AV was played at the trailer launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor had said, "I came to speak something else but after watching that AV and all your love, I am at a loss for words," he told fans, who had gathered for the event.

"I haven't done anything for you. I haven't given money to you. I have been away from you for nine years. Yet, you all have been showering so much love on me. You have shown so much love by remembering the films I did several years ago. Everywhere I go, on X and on social media platforms, fans keep telling me, 'Anna, please make a comeback. Please do films again.' I don't even know how to thank you all. I should thank you through the film itself," he had said.

"At a time when one's own relatives distance themselves from you, you have drawn me close to you and given me so much of love. You are the reason why my heart is so brave. I bow to everyone who has given me so much love," Manchu Manoj had said.

