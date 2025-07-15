Actor Jiiva's film with director K G Balasubramani goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Jiiva's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Jiiva46, went on floors on Tuesday with a traditional pooja ceremony here in the city.

Director KG Balasubramani, who is best known for having made the science fiction horror thriller 'Black', is directing this film.

Apart from the cast and crew of the film, actor Vishal, producer R B Choudary and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam graced the event with their presence.

Actor Vishal, who is a close friend of Jiiva, took to his X to share his wishes for the project.

He wrote, "Wishing my darling @JiivaOfficial all the very best for his next film, #JIIVA46 in collaboration with dir @KgBalasubramani for the second time after their previous film #black produced by another lovely human and good friend of mine from Dubai Thiru #KannanRavi. I sincerely prayed for you machi on the pooja day that this film should be a great success for you and the entire team. Personally I feel like seeing that shiva from #SMS movie again. Heee heeee can never forget that #Jiiva since I know you personally. Go for the kill darling. God bless!"

Interestingly, this is the second time that actor Jiiva is teaming up with the director. The exciting new venture is being produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of KR Group, with Muthukumar Ramanathan as Associate Producer.

Along with Jiiva, actress Rabia Kadhoon will play the lead. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Babloo Prithiveeraj, Nyla Usha, and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by R S Satheesh Kumar. Production Design will be by Sivasankar while Costumes will be designed by Rithesh Selvaraj. Vinita Kumari has been named project designer.

Sources close to the unit say that other additions to the cast and crew will be announced as and when they happen.

