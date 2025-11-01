Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj's debut film as actor titled 'DC'

Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film featuring ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj as the hero on Saturday announced the title of the film as 'DC'.

As reported by IANS earlier, actress Wamiqa Gabbi plays the female lead in the film, which will mark the acting debut of Lokesh Kanakaraj.

On Saturday, Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a title teaser of the film. It wrote, "Sun Pictures proudly presents #DC starring @Dir_Lokesh & #WamiqaGabbi. Directed by @ArunMatheswaran. An @anirudhofficial musical. @mukesh_DOP #PrasannaGK #KannanS @PC_stunts @kabilanchelliah @frankjacobbbb #RamKumar #Heisenberg."

The title teaser appears to lend credibility to rumours that this film will be a gangster drama. The teaser establishes the fact that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devdas in the film while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra.

It begins with Devdas making his way out of a room into a passage way of what appears to be a house of ill repute and Chandra making her way in from one room to another. Devdas, who has blood stains and some serious injuries all over his face, holds a dagger in his hand, while Chandra on the other hand picks up a condom packet before stepping out...

The film, which is being produced by Sun Pictures, is slated to hit screens next year. The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that sources had told IANS that shooting for the film was progressing at a brisk pace and the entire film was likely to be wrapped up by January next year.

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

--IANS

mkr/