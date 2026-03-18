A R Rahman to score music for Mani Ratnam's film with Vijay Sethupathi

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, Oscar winner A R Rahman is to score the music of ace director Mani Ratnam's next film featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

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Although it was clear that it was A R Rahman who would be scoring for this Mani Ratnam film as well, rumours that suddenly began doing the rounds on social media suggested that ace director Mani Ratnam was in talks with young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar to do the film.

However, sources close to the yet-to-be-titled film confirm that it is A R Rahman who will be scoring the music for this film. Rahman, who has been working with Mani Ratnam from the pan Indian blockbuster 'Roja', which released in 1992, shares a unique bond with the ace filmmaker.

In fact, sources suggest that Rahman may have already composed a song for this film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer.

For the unaware, shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is expected to start this summer. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the film is likely to begin in July this year.

Although there have been no official announcements regarding the cast and crew yet, this upcoming film, which is being produced by Mani Ratnam's own production house Madras Talkies, is likely to feature actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

It may be recalled that Vijay Sethupathi, in an interview to a media house, had recently disclosed that he found Mani Ratnam to be very fast and that he had requested the ace director that he would come whenever he got time to read the script along with him and try to understand what it was that the ace filmmaker expected from him for this role.

This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is working with Mani Ratnam. The star has already worked with the ace director in his cult film, 'Chekka Chevantha Vaanam.'

--IANS

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