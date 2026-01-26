A R Murugadoss unveils Aparshakti Khurana’s powerful look in Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT'

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The makers of director S Sooriyaprathap's sci-fi thriller 'ROOT – Running Out of Time' on Monday released the striking new look of Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana in the film, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead.

Acclaimed filmmaker A R Murugadoss took to his social media timelines on January 26 to unveil Aparshakti Khurana's look in the film. He wrote, "Happy to reveal the second look from the world of #ROOT - This is where it begins."

Marking his Tamil cinema debut, Aparshakti Khurana essays a pivotal character that looks menacing and steeped in mystery. The newly released poster offers a compelling glimpse into a persona that has an intimidating look — setting the tone for the film’s darker narrative layers.

For the unaware, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is well known for his impactful supporting performances in acclaimed films such as 'Dangal', 'Stree', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', and 'Stree 2', and for his widely appreciated role in the drama series 'Jubilee'. His entry into Tamil cinema with ROOT – Running Out of Time has significantly heightened curiosity and expectations surrounding his character.

Earlier, the first look of the film featuring Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead was launched by Superstar Rajinikanth on January 1, garnering widespread attention and creating strong buzz around the project.

Written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, 'ROOT – Running Out of Time' is a sci-fi crime thriller produced by Shaik Mujeeb, RajaRajan Gnanasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Dhanishtan Fernando under the Verus Productions banner. Sources claim the film will deliver a gripping blend of edge-of-the-seat thrills and emotionally charged storytelling.

Apart from Gautham Ram Karthik and Aparshakti Khurana, the film will feature Narain, Bhavya Trikha, Y. Gee. Mahendra, Pavni Reddy, Linga and RJ Anandhi among others in key roles.

The film has been shot extensively across Chennai and multiple locations.The unit of the film has wrapped up the film's shoot. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

--IANS

mkr/