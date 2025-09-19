A R Murugadoss releases teaser of Arjun, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga'

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Ace director A R Murugadoss on Friday released the teaser of director Dinesh Letchumanan's much-awaited investigative thriller ‘Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga’, featuring actors Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, A R Murugadoss, while releasing the teaser wrote, "Presenting the teaser of #TheeyavarKulaiNadunga. Best wishes to the entire team.#TheeyavarKulaiNadunga Teaser #TKN."

The crime investigative thriller's teaser promises a number of tense sequences and effectively kindles anticipation for the film.

At the heart of this crime thriller lies a profound moral axiom -- that law may be surpassed by justice and justice by righteousness but in the end, it is always righteousness that emerges triumphant.

The teaser begins with Arjun realising that a fictional story that has been penned by a famous writer called Jawa appears non-fictional. Soon, we see Arjun investigating a series of developments that are bound to keep audiences on the edge-of-their-seats. The teaser gives away the fact that Arjun will be playing a police officer. Although it is unclear as to what role Aishwarya Rajesh plays in the film, we get to understand that her character is pivotal to the plot. Woven with scenes of inquiry, suspense, and sudden intensity, the teaser gives one the impression that the film will be a racy thriller.

The film, featuring Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, also stars Bigg Boss fame Abhirami, Ramkumar, G. K. Reddy, P.L. Thenappan, Logu, writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul and O. A. K. Sundar among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Saravanan Abhimanyu and music is by Aasivagan. Lawrence Kishore has overseen editing for this investigative thriller which had Arun Shankar heading the art department.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the makers are in the process of finalising the film's release date. The film is to have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

--IANS

mkr/